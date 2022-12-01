Not Available

Money Making Game

    Across the world, people play video games every day. From mindless Phone time-wasters to expansive deep console adventures, video games are now an essentials part of our lives and culture. In the past, gaming has been painted negatively in popular media. "Anti-Social", "Lazy", "violent" are the buzz words that floated around, misrepresenting the gaming community. Through their love of video games, a team formed from across the world to raise money for charity using a common hobby. How does a gathering of just a couple friends turn into a multi-million dollar fundraiser, and what lessons did they learn along the way? Money Making Game is a story of friendship, love, and growth, and how they used it to change the world.

