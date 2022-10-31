Money Money More Money

Not Available

Four small time crooks, turn towards kidnapping for some quick money. They kidnap a millionaire's daughter, and they demand money (1 crore). They are forced to barge into the home of a vegetarian family of 35. Their stay in the house gets extended when they learn than the hostage's father has gone abroad and they have to wait until he returns. The kidnappers are forced to take more hostages to keep their identity secret and prevent the kidnapping venture from failing. Eventually other people are stuck in the house, such as: pizza guy, a police constable, a guy who wants money from the goon, real estate guy What follows is a "mad-mad comedy of errors", along with a sales girl who is dragged into the fray when she arrives in the house in order to sell them shampoo.