A yearning for cold hard cash echoes through the ghetto, while rich Swedes spend each weekend bathing in champagne in Stockholm's hot spots. Sara and Amida refuse to get stuck being flat broke, and from their friendship an idea is born for an adventure in spilled champagne. A "booster bag," a night on the town in snatched clothes, and a smooth Swede who takes everything that used to be tough, but at least stable, and turns it upside down.