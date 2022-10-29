Money Ratnam

Not Available

The movie revolves around the incidents that happen within a time span of 24 hours. Neil John Samuel (Fahadh Faasil) is the sales manager of Benz showroom. He gets a bag of money, while he returns home after the New Year party. The bag and the money originally belongs to a wealthy businessman Issac Aanakkadan (Renji Panicker), who intends to buy some precious diamonds from a group of people. Issac begin the mission to get back his lost money. At the same time, notorious goon Makudi Das (Joju George) and his group follows Neil to steal the money from him. Neil, who realizes that somebody is following him and the money in his hands, elopes to a remote village of Tamil Nadu in a truck. Rest forms the crux of the story.