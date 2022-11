Not Available

What happens when two film school geeks flop with their pretentious arty film and get desperate for money? You guessed it - they turn to porn to make their fantasies cum true! And they're in way over their eggheads...they've drafted the hottest chicks in XXX to suck and fuck the best-hung cocksmiths in the biz, but they don't have a clue what they're doing! They learn hard and fast about the 'ins and outs' of porn production, and by the end they start getting in on the action!