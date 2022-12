Not Available

Mónica entre el Cielo y la Tierra , is a true story, between the university professor Giovanni Gómez Ysea and the famous international actress Monica Spear, Miss Venezuela 2004, at the moment when the teacher tries to make Monica's dream of making movies come true . All truncated by his murder in January 2014. However, through the magic of cinema, Mónica, played by Andrea Rosales, makes her dream come true.