Not Available

Live DVD, recorded in March 2008 in Fecap theater in Sao Paulo, Brazil, records the show which has passed through the main capitals of the country. Beside the quintet Pau Brazil, formed by Nelson Ayres (piano), Paul Bellinati (guitar and ukulele), Teco Cardoso (sax and flutes), Ricardo Mosca (drums) and Rodolfo Stroeter (bass), Monica Salmaso features many phases of the author Chico Buarque.