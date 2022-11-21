Monior Club

Not Available

Hae-il is a player who goes around clubs in Hongdae hunting for women. He gets beat up one day after messing with someone else's woman. Min-hee finds Hae-il and brings him home but next to him are Ho-soo and Yeon-jae, unconscious. Without a choice, Min-hee lays the three of they side to side and goes to work. The three of them wake up and see each other for the first time but soon get involved with each other. These young people start off with some midnight snacks, drinks, singing and sex. Hae-il and Min-hee quarrel before they break up and Ho-soo gets rejected by his friends when he asks them to help him avenge his sister. Yeon-jae gets kidnapped. Abbie wants a broken hearted Min-hee to leave her 5 year-old son behind and go have fun in Hongdae. Joker brings together his friends to get rid of the owner and DJ of a Hongdae club and take over the club himself. In the process, he kidnaps Yeon-hee who the DJ likes and war begins when Hae-il gets involved.