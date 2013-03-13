Monique Marvez: Not Skinny Not Blonde

2013

Monique Marvez stars in her first one hour Stand-up Comedy Special based on the writings from her critically acclaimed book "Not Skinny Not Blonde." The former San Diego radio host is on a humorous mission to enlighten both men and women about what's truly important between the sexes. Having been married 3 times herself she considers it sound advice from an expert. Monique has learned from her past and now dates a much younger man, conceding "life is just too dam short." but don't call her a cougar, she says, "call me what I am, sore!"