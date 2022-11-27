Moniuszko: Halka

Not Available

In the Polish highlands, a sensitive peasant girl has given her heart and body to a rich landowner. But now he plans to marry someone else. Moniuszko’s romantic tragedy of mésalliance and social tension is regarded as one of the finest operas in the Polish repertoire. Poznań Opera performs their production on the giant stage of the Grand Theatre in Warsaw as guests of Polish National Opera. CAST Halka: Monika Mych-Nowicka Jontek: Piotr Friebe Janusz: Łukasz Goliński Stolnik: Rafał Korpik Zofia: Magdalena Wilczyńska-Goś Dziemba: Damian Konieczek Mountaineer: Bartłomiej Szczeszek Chorus: Poznań Opera Chorus Music: Stanisław Moniuszko Text: Włodzimierz Wolski Conductor: Gabriel Chmura Director: Paweł Passini Set Designer: Zuzanna Srebrna Lighting Designer: Przemysław Sieraczyński Choreographer: Weronika Pelczyńska Chorus Master: Mariusz Otto Video Designer: Maria Porzyc