Monkey King Looks West

    This colorful production contrasts the rich heritage of Chinese opera with the day-to-day realities of its emigréperformers in New York's Chinatown. It depicts the efforts of three classically-trained opera artists to keep alive their revered art form for the generation of young Chinese-Americans who would otherwise not be exposed to their tradition.In the time-worn pattern of immigrant life, they spend their days grinding out a living. In their spare time each performs and teaches Chinese opera. Scenes from the classic work Monkey King Looks West stand as a metaphor for cultural survival.

