Not Available

Monkey Puzzle follows five intrepid friends on an adventure into New South Wales' Blue Mountains on a search for the world's rarest tree, the Wollemi Pine. After abseiling down into the rainforest canyons, a series of mishaps delay their adventure. Tensions in the group surface quickly. As the friends become engulfed by the harsh terrain, they come face-to-face with their most personal secrets and fears on a journey which will test their perceptions of friendship, intimacy and the nature of their pasts.