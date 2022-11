Not Available

In the Chinese martial arts/fantasy opus Monkey War: New Pilgrims to the West - a sequel to the original Monkey War - the brave Monkey King launches out on a quest to build a new life for himself. But as he marches westward, he encounters a series of nearly insurmountable foes (including a pig demon and a horde of angry demonic spirits who attempt to eat his monastic tutor) and trials that he must overcome to reach a state of tranquility. (Rotten Tomatoes)