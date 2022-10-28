Monkey Warriors

Not Available

Hindu legend tells of white warrior monkeys fighting to rescue the god Hanuman from evil demons. Centuries later in Jodhpur, India, the Hanuman langurs are fighting still. Comprised of 20 or more females and their young, and governed by a ‘Warlord, ‘ 29 langur ‘gangs’ have carved up the city between them. Warlords reign for three or four years before they’re overthrown. When a new Warlord comes to power he will purge the gang of young males, creating a society of ‘Lost Boys’ whose only chance is to violently displace another Warlord. Natural selection is harsh indeed, but what better way to build a culture of warriors?