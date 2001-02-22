After a car crash sends repressed cartoonist Stu Miley (Fraser) into a coma, he and the mischievous Monkeybone, his hilariously horny alter-ego, wake up in a wacked-out waystation for lost souls. When Monkeybone takes over Stu's body and escapes to wreak havoc on the real world, Stu has to find a way to stop him before his sister pulls the plug on reality forever!
|Brendan Fraser
|Stu Miley
|Bridget Fonda
|Dr. Julie McElroy
|John Turturro
|Monkeybone (voice)
|Chris Kattan
|Organ Donor Stu
|Giancarlo Esposito
|Hypnos
|Rose McGowan
|Miss Kitty
View Full Cast >