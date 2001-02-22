2001

Monkeybone

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Animation

Release Date

February 22nd, 2001

Studio

1492 Pictures

After a car crash sends repressed cartoonist Stu Miley (Fraser) into a coma, he and the mischievous Monkeybone, his hilariously horny alter-ego, wake up in a wacked-out waystation for lost souls. When Monkeybone takes over Stu's body and escapes to wreak havoc on the real world, Stu has to find a way to stop him before his sister pulls the plug on reality forever!

Cast

Brendan FraserStu Miley
Bridget FondaDr. Julie McElroy
John TurturroMonkeybone (voice)
Chris KattanOrgan Donor Stu
Giancarlo EspositoHypnos
Rose McGowanMiss Kitty

