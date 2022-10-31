Mono: Holy Ground

Not Available

To celebrate their 10th anniversary as a band - and the release of their acclaimed new album Hymn To The Immortal Wind - MONO and Temporary Residence Limted organized a once-in-a-lifetime concert in New York City. In association with the esteemed Wordless Music Series, MONO super-sized their already legendary live show with a 24-piece orchestra. Painstakingly recorded and mixed by famed producer Matt Bayles (Mastodon, ISIS, Minus The Bear), Holy Ground brilliantly captures every moment of whispered calm and breathless beauty with patient clarity.