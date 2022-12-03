Not Available

Monogatari Series: Second Season revolves around these individuals and their struggle to overcome the darkness that is rapidly approaching. A new semester has begun and with graduation looming over Koyomi, he must quickly decide the paths he will walk, as well as the relationships and friends that he'll save. But as strange events begin to unfold, Koyomi is nowhere to be found, and a vicious tiger apparition has appeared in his absence. Tsubasa Hanekawa has become its target, and she must fend for herself—or bow to the creature's perspective on the feebleness of humanity.