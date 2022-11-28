Not Available

Monograph in Stereo employs documentary and experimental strategies to convey a struggle with congenital and operational hearing loss and tinnitus, a continual ringing in the ear; a phantom auditory perception. The work also stems from research upon the interdependency of the senses with an emphasis on the balance ascertained from binaural hearing and stereoscopic vision and the imbalance caused by their uneven degradation. Images move amongst poetic reverberations of landscapes, interiors and audiological exam rooms. The second video in a trilogy of single-channel works on hearing loss.