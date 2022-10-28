Not Available

Kyung-ho is a genius computer programmer who manages the on-line networks of all banks in Korea. One day, he accidentally runs into a man, John, who is an attractive businessman. John invites Kyung-ho to experience his lifestyle in high society. Through these lavish escapades, Kyung-ho is awakened to his hidden desires. As Kyung-ho finds out about a secret project John is working on, John asks him to join him in a plan to illegally withdraw small amounts of money from all the bank accounts across Korea by using Kyung-ho’s genius computer programming skills. With absolute trust in John, Kyung-ho finally joins this huge con game against Korea. Will John and Kyung-ho, who dream of being on top of the world, be the winners of this game?