The story is a comedy about two dimwitted men from Brussels, Bossemans and Coppenolle. Much of the comedy comes from the fact that the characters all speak in the local Brussels dialect, which added to its popularity in Brussels and Wallonia. The plot broadly parodies Romeo & Juliet, with the contending families on opposite side of the contemporary Brussels football rivalry between Daring Club de Bruxelles and Union Saint-Gilloise.