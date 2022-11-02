Not Available

Monsieur Fantômas is very rich in terms of surrealist images― e.g. three mysterious masked men cycling across the beach in slow motion, Inspector Juve’s assistants breaking down a door in the middle of the sand with the help of a gigantic key used as a battering ram, the two lovers' romantic and rather gripping walk along the seaside (he is masked, while she is wearing a nun’s wimple and a swimming suit) hand in hand... But one image stands out from all the rest: the sequence in which Fantômas is surrounded by police.