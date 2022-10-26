Not Available

Monsieur Lazhar

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

micro_scope

During a harsh Montréal winter, an elementary-school class is left reeling after its teacher commits suicide. Bachir Lazhar, a charismatic Algerian immigrant, steps in as the substitute teacher for the classroom of traumatized children. All the while, he must keep his personal life tucked away: the fact that he is seeking political refuge in Québec – and that he, like the children, has suffered an appalling loss.

Cast

Émilien NéronSimon
Danielle ProulxMme Vaillancourt
Sophie NélisseAlice L'Écuyer
Marie-Ève Beauregard
Denise LamontagneParent
Mohamed FellagBachir Lazhar

