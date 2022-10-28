Not Available

A man finds his pledge of fidelity put to the test and his disbelief stretched to the breaking point is this romantic drama. Kenneth Blake (Richard Tyson) is joined by his soon-to-be wife Sally Stephens (Jenny McShane) as he takes a well-earned vacation in Goa, a beautiful town on the western coast of India. While in Goa, Kenneth meets Leela (Helen Brodie), a beautiful woman, and he finds himself drawn into an affair. As Kenneth tries to decide if he should throw away his relationship with Sally in favor of Leela, Leela confronts him with some surprising news -- she is convinced they are the reincarnation of two lovers who died together in a double suicide five centuries before