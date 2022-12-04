Monster and Man

Not Available

This animated video is based on my analysis of the filmography of the Canadian director David Cronenberg, and how his philosophy of the correlation between the everyday and the taboo, and where he maintains that this invisible limit does not really exist; it can also disappear between the cinema as a monster, and the spectator as human. How we not only let ourselves be affected by the "forbidden", but where we find a space for ourselves, in what is not said out loud, but it exists.