2007

Monster Ark

  • Science Fiction
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Release Date

December 31st, 2007

Studio

Sci Fi Pictures

This is film-making of the shoddiest and laziest sort. Every scene is a showcase for the writer/director's ignorance. O'Brien is completely unfamiliar with science. He knows nothing of how scientists talk, how they analyze, how they approach discovery. He is completely ignorant of how military personnel think, how they process situations, how they act, and how they carry themselves. O'Brien even misses the most basic tenets of Christianity.

Cast

Amanda CrewJoanna
Tim DeKayDr. Nicholas Zavaterro
Tommy ListerSgt. Gentry
Carlos LeonBelus
Bill ParksRussell
Renee O'ConnorDr. Ava Greenway

