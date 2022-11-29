Monster Beach

Not Available

An ordinary summer holiday gets complicated when two kids - Jan and her brother Dean - are packed off to stay with their drop-out uncle, Woody. It should be complete paradise: a secluded island, great waves and a relaxed adult in charge. What could be better? But why is this place so deserted? Why has the town been overrun by jungle and what are those strange noises coming from the beach? The terrible truth is revealed when it turns out the locals are in fact surf-crazed monsters - and they don't take kindly to tourists. Well not at first anyway. The arrival of a rampaging property developer changes everything. Sibling rivalry and genetic differences are suddenly swept aside, as everyone bands together to save the strange little place they've all come to call home.