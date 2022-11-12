Monster Cock Island 2

Let’s face it guys, just one trip to Monster Cock Island was never, ever gonna be enough – especially for our horny fans! But don’t despair. Always eager and willing to please, we’ve sent a fresh batch of white meat (Mike James and David Hanson included) to the isle of a thousand horse-hung dreams. The result, of course, is a foregone conclusion even before the plane touches down – let’s face it, the likes of Devon LeBron and Lloyd Goldwin just don’t disappoint! But with ass after ass getting the stretching of their lives, who the fuck’s complaining?!
