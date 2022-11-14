Not Available

The Wishbone family is far from happy. With a struggling bookshop, an overworked husband, and two misunderstood teenagers, Emma is at her wit's end trying to be the perfect mom. After dragging her family to a costume party on Halloween night, they are cursed by an evil witch and transformed into a Vampire, a Mummy, a Werewolf, and Frankenstein's monster. Now Emma will fight to keep her Monster Family together and uncover the secret of their curse... eventually leading them to the Prince of Darkness himself, Dracula!