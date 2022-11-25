Not Available

Leah, a lonely zombie-in-hiding, is forced to rejoin society when she inherits a house from a mysterious relative. Bullied into getting roommates by a suspicious inheritance lawyer, she's joined by Hazel (a gutter punk goblin-in-exile) and Half-Off (a naive alien researching human love) on the path to redemption. Monster Girls takes a darkly comic look at the lives of every modern 20-something; desperate to find identity, acceptance, and a way to resist the urge to kill everyone they meet.