Monster High: Friday Night Frights

SKRM (Skultimate Roller Maze) is an annual tournament between Monster High and different monster high schools that consists of a roller derby of dangerous obstacles and mazes. Granite City High, a high school team of gargoyles and Monster High's oldest rivals, won the school crest after defeating them in SKRM, and with it taking the school spirit. This has resulted in the school literally beginning to fall apart, and due to the boys serious injuries after the tournament, they decide not to participate any longer. This prompts the ghouls to play SKRM in the boys place, and they suit up and begin training. However, the boys protest and claim SKRM is a boys sport only, and they won't help the ghouls train. This only pushes them to work harder, with the goal of making it to the championship game to defeat Granite City High.