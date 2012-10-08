2012

Monster High: Ghouls Rule

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 8th, 2012

Studio

Mattel Entertainment

Monster High: Ghouls Rule unearths an old conflict between "Normies" and monsters - and things are about to get scary! For years, students at Monster High were warned that Halloween was a night to stay inside and avoid conflict at all costs. But Frankie and her friends discover that ghouls and "Normies" once loved to spend the holiday together! The ghouls decide to turn back the clock and use the night to celebrate their individuality and show that it's okay to "Be Yourself. Be Unique. Be a Monster!"

Cast

Steve StaleyKid #1 (voice)
Debi DerryberryDraculaura (voice)
Gabrielle ScollayClawd Wolf (voice)
Mark MercadoGargoyle (voice)
Cam ClarkeMr. Rotter (voice)
America YoungToralei (voice)

