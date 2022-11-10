Monster High: Why Do Ghouls Fall in Love?

Not Available

Draculaura’s Sweet 1600th birthday is an extra special occasion to party at Monster High! But her high expectations lead to deadly results when she’s faced with the choice between practical boyfriend Clawd, and new vampire heartthrob, Valentine, a romantic blast from her past. Her ghoulfriends find it odd that Valentine created a holiday in her honor, but oddly named it after himself (how romantic?) and have to stop him before he steals her heart… literally. Draculaura must decide which boy is right for her before the party! Will she find out about Valentine’s sinister plan? Will her best ghoulfriends be able to help her in time? And most importantly… will Draculaura pass her driving test?