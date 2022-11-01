Not Available

The Monster/ISF HDTV Calibration Wizard DVD is the fastest and easiest way to bring out the best in your HDTV. In series of easy, step-by-step video tutorials, pop star Jenna Drey walks you through the entire HDTV calibration process. In minutes, you’ll learn how to optimize your TV’s display levels for maximum HDTV performance, so you always get the richest blacks, most natural color and absolute sharpest picture from your HDTV. Exclusive Monster/ISF Features•Easy step-by-step video instructions; no intimidating test patterns or complicated programming, no extra equipment required •Optimum contrast, brightness, color accuracy and more—in minutes •Watch your favorite movies and shows exactly the way the pros intended •Hosted by pop star Jenna Drey and "Head Monster" Noel Lee •Co-produced by the Imaging Science Foundation, the world authority in video calibration.