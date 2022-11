Not Available

Monster King Godzilla is a Godzilla movie mashup that is a very truncated version of the movie ESPy mixed with fight scenes of Godzilla from a bunch G flicks randomly inserted. Part of a couple of films supposedly from a Hawaiian TV station that edited them for broadcast. Believed to be a Hoax production. It uses footage from Godzilla vs. Megalon, Godzilla vs. the Smog Monster, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, and Godzilla vs. Gigan.