Monster Madness: The Counter Culture To Blockbusters

Not Available

Part four of a multi-part documentary series with distinguished actors, directors, writers, composers and special effects mavens examining the history of the horror, fantasy and science fiction films from the groundbreaking silent 1920s through the Golden Age of Universal, the Silver Age of Hammer and up through the 1980s and beyond. This DVD begins with the late 60's era Blacula and Splatter films; then moves on to the cinematic evolution of the 70's with The Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Planet of the Apes, The Exorcist and the films of the great Stanley Kubrick; and then concludes with the apex of the 80's including Alien, Star Trek, The Howling and more! Collect all four chapters in the Monster Madness series and enjoy never before seen interviews and fun-filled facts about the stars, the producers and the movies that made America want to go to the theater!