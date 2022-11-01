Not Available

Monster of Frankenstein

  • Animation
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Studio Live

The film centers around the life of Victor Frankenstein. After creating the monster together with his partner Zuckel, the monster attacks the assistant and falls from a cliff. Assuming the monster is dead, Victor returns to his wife Elizabeth and daughter Emily. A police inspector named Bellbeau investigates some mysterious mutilations killings, and Victor is blackmailed by his former assistant, who lost an eye in his fight with the monster.

Cast

Hôsei KomatsuFrankenstein's Monster
Nachi NozawaDr. Victor Frankenstein
Kei TomiyamaSkel
Mami KoyamaEmily Frankenstein
Jôji YanamiInspector Belbo (voice)
Yoku ShioyaPhillip (voice)

Images