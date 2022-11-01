Monster of Frankenstein

The film centers around the life of Victor Frankenstein. After creating the monster together with his partner Zuckel, the monster attacks the assistant and falls from a cliff. Assuming the monster is dead, Victor returns to his wife Elizabeth and daughter Emily. A police inspector named Bellbeau investigates some mysterious mutilations killings, and Victor is blackmailed by his former assistant, who lost an eye in his fight with the monster.
|Hôsei Komatsu
|Frankenstein's Monster
|Nachi Nozawa
|Dr. Victor Frankenstein
|Kei Tomiyama
|Skel
|Mami Koyama
|Emily Frankenstein
|Jôji Yanami
|Inspector Belbo (voice)
|Yoku Shioya
|Phillip (voice)
View Full Cast >