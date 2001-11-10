Set in the Southern United States, 'Monster's Ball' is a tale of a racist white man, Hank, who falls in love with a black woman named Leticia. Ironically Hank is a prison guard working on Death Row who executed Leticia's husband. Hank and Leticia's interracial affair leads to confusion and new ideas for the two unlikely lovers.
|Halle Berry
|Leticia Musgrove
|Heath Ledger
|Sonny Grotowski
|Sean Combs
|Lawrence Musgrove
|Coronji Calhoun
|Tyrell Musgrove
|Peter Boyle
|Buck Grotowski
|Taylor Simpson
|Lucille
