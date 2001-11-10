2001

Monster's Ball

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2001

Studio

Lions Gate Films

Set in the Southern United States, 'Monster's Ball' is a tale of a racist white man, Hank, who falls in love with a black woman named Leticia. Ironically Hank is a prison guard working on Death Row who executed Leticia's husband. Hank and Leticia's interracial affair leads to confusion and new ideas for the two unlikely lovers.

Cast

Halle BerryLeticia Musgrove
Heath LedgerSonny Grotowski
Sean CombsLawrence Musgrove
Coronji CalhounTyrell Musgrove
Peter BoyleBuck Grotowski
Taylor SimpsonLucille

