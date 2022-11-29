Not Available

Monster School is a "special place" where disruptive children are sent when they no longer fit in with their peers or society. They are labeled Freaks, Nerds or Geeks and are bullied causing them to act out. Monster School is the safe haven parents turn to in order to help their children. When all seems lost, this becomes their last hope. It is a place and a concept that parents can't fully grasp, but go along with, because seeing their children become happy and productive once again, is all they care about. Parents are ecstatic, children are safe, and it is truly paradise...in their eye. When a gruesome event happens, all their lives are tuned up side down. Life will never be the same again.