Monsters are Real

Why does the fear of monsters resonate in every culture and civilization around the globe? Take a deep dive into the chilling world of our primal fears, a world where the myths and legends of history are not merely fairy tales, but proof of reality. Meet real-life cryptozoologists who make the search for living myths their life's work. And learn how the fear of monsters became hard-wired into our psyches; despite thousands of years of civilization, nothing haunts our nightmares like a good monster myth.