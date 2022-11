Not Available

Fiends of every flavor go berserk in this collection of classic clips from more than 18 monster movies. Ghouls, ogres, vampires, zombies, wizards and creatures from beyond compete for screen time in this fright-fest packed with hair-raising scenes of monsters going absolutely wild. Extras include an interview with comic book legend Jack Kirby and behind-the-scenes footage from flicks such as "The Creeps," "Vampire Journals," "Shrieker" and more.