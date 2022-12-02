Not Available

Monsters Never Know

    Mongolians believe in Tengri. They think everything in the world has a spirit. Tengri is god and the spirit of god is hidden in nature to protect the tribe. Mongolians call people who don’t respect life and nature ‘monsters’. Monsters can also refer to frightened animals in Mongolian culture. Mongolians also believe that the evil behavior of monsters is not their original intention. Therefore, relatives send monsters to the temple for reincarnation of the spirit. The spirit of Tengri points out the way for monsters at critical moments. After the journey, the monsters finally get healed.

