Monsters of Metal Vol. 2

No matter if you prefer Thrash, Death, Black, Power or Heavy Metal, "Monsters Of Metal 2" contains great videos for each taste and will certainly satisfy every fan of hard guitar music. Again compiled by Nuclear Blast president Markus Staiger, the two DVDs feature a real firework of variety such as dark masterpieces from DIMMU BORGIR ('Progenies Of The Great Apocalypse') or IMMORTAL ('Grim And Forbidden Kingdoms') and hard death bullets fired off by KATAKLYSM ('As I Slither'), BOLT THROWER ('Cenotaph') or ENTOMBED ('Wolverine Blues') as well as powerful heavy smashers made by EDGUY ('King Of Fools'), NEVERMORE ('Enemies Of Reality') and SAXON ('Killing Ground'). Additionally you can find the recent hit clips of IN FLAMES ('The Quiet Place'), MACHINE HEAD ('Imperium), ICED EARTH ('The Reckoning'), CREMATORY ('Greed') or RAUNCHY ('Watch Out') on the DVDs, next to classics like 'Gutter Ballet' from SAVATAGE and MOTÖRHEAD's 'God Save The Queen'.