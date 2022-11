Not Available

“Monsters Of Metal Vol. 4” is the ultimate clip compilation for every heart that is beating for Heavy Metal! The 2DVD features clips from various cult acts, such as HammerFall, Judas Priest, Anthrax, Dimmu Borgir, Gotthard, Within Temptation, Iced Earth, Primal Fear and many more. As today it´s very hard to see the clips of your favorite bands on TV, this the perfect occasion to watch them as often as you want. Almost four hours of the best metal videos around!