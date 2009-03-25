2009

Monsters vs Aliens

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 25th, 2009

Studio

DreamWorks Animation

When Susan Murphy is unwittingly clobbered by a meteor full of outer space gunk on her wedding day, she mysteriously grows to 49-feet-11-inches. The military jumps into action and captures Susan, secreting her away to a covert government compound. She is renamed Ginormica and placed in confinement with a ragtag group of Monsters...

Cast

Seth RogenB.O.B. (voice)
Hugh LaurieDr. Cockroach Ph.D. (voice)
Paul RuddDerek Dietl (voice)
Kiefer SutherlandGeneral W.R. Monger (voice)
Rainn WilsonGallaxhar (voice)
Will ArnettThe Missing Link (voice)

Images

