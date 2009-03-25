Monsters vs Aliens

When Susan Murphy is unwittingly clobbered by a meteor full of outer space gunk on her wedding day, she mysteriously grows to 49-feet-11-inches. The military jumps into action and captures Susan, secreting her away to a covert government compound. She is renamed Ginormica and placed in confinement with a ragtag group of Monsters...
|Seth Rogen
|B.O.B. (voice)
|Hugh Laurie
|Dr. Cockroach Ph.D. (voice)
|Paul Rudd
|Derek Dietl (voice)
|Kiefer Sutherland
|General W.R. Monger (voice)
|Rainn Wilson
|Gallaxhar (voice)
|Will Arnett
|The Missing Link (voice)
