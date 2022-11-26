Monstervågor

Not Available

Throughout history, sailors on the high seas have told stories of giant, solitary waves that came out of nowhere and sank ships. Until recently, these stories were thought to be legends or tall tales. But scientists now know that single waves over 100 feet tall, known as "rogue waves", can arise without warning. These waves are more common than previously thought and pose a grave danger to ships and offshore platforms in their path. This program examines both the science behind rogue waves and current attempts to track them in real time. Also, changes in ship design may give vessels a better chance to survive them.