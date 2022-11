Not Available

Having recently suffered through hardship, Mathieu and Chloé travel to their country house to mend their wounds and reconnect. But their peaceful retreat is soon disrupted by curious incidents that cause Chloé’s already fragile mental state to further deteriorate. As she becomes more and more convinced that a real danger lurks in the surroundings, her world drifts into nightmare while Mathieu feels he is powerlessly witnessing his wife’s descent into madness.