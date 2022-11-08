Not Available

The film tells the story of Marco della Riva, an Italian student at the elite Swiss boarding school, Mont Reve, who is not your ordinary guy. A fierce athlete and secretly a writer, he is quite the trouble maker and of course a ladies’ man. With his on campus nemeses, the drug-dealing Spanish gang, vowing to cause him and his friends, a fiercely loyal group of Italians, trouble, life at the Mont Reve Boarding School is a constant game with one goal: to reach the finish without being caught. But when Marco's eyes set upon Divina V. Rawling, a British classmate and dancer with a perfect record and lineage extraordinaire, his charm is tested. Will she risk his reputation and give him a chance?