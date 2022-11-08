Not Available

Mont Reve

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The film tells the story of Marco della Riva, an Italian student at the elite Swiss boarding school, Mont Reve, who is not your ordinary guy. A fierce athlete and secretly a writer, he is quite the trouble maker and of course a ladies’ man. With his on campus nemeses, the drug-dealing Spanish gang, vowing to cause him and his friends, a fiercely loyal group of Italians, trouble, life at the Mont Reve Boarding School is a constant game with one goal: to reach the finish without being caught. But when Marco's eyes set upon Divina V. Rawling, a British classmate and dancer with a perfect record and lineage extraordinaire, his charm is tested. Will she risk his reputation and give him a chance?

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images