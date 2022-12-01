Not Available

MONTAGE 11 FAST FORWARD REWIND is a palindrome video. The streets of the city of São Paulo mix with the streets of Rome and the past of my ancestors: Italians immigrants in Brazil. The camera goes around the ancient "House of the Immigrants" in the borough of Bras and mix with photos, memories, people, suggestions of the past and the present reality of São Paulo. The peculiar thing about this video was that the music was composed at the same time that the editing was made seeking for a perfect balance between sound and image. It has not been released in public yet.