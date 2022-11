Not Available

In this black and white drama, a boy and his uncle, Italian immigrants in France, live together in a housing block. The boy is a very sensitive young fellow, and and doesn't understand how his uncle can possibly find bullfighting so attractive, and how he can, apparently without feeling, kill a sheep. Later, a woman by the name of Pandora enters their lives, and a complicated rivalry among all three develops as they vie for one another's attentions.