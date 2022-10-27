Montana Trap

Potato Fritz (Hardy Kruger) and his friends have moved from Germany to the American Wild West, settling eventually in the Rockies. They are besieged by what appear to them to be hostile Native Americans. Before too long, it becomes clear that the hostiles are in fact a gang of gold thieves. This movie is notable among German-made Westerns for its use of authentic period costumes and firearms.
|Hardy Krüger
|Potato Fritz
|Stephen Boyd
|Bill Ardisson
|Anton Diffring
|Lieutenant Slade
|Friedrich von Ledebur
|Martin Ross
|Arthur Brauss
|James Wesley
|Christiane Gött
|Jane Antrim
