Montana Trap

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Peter Schamoni Filmproduktion

Potato Fritz (Hardy Kruger) and his friends have moved from Germany to the American Wild West, settling eventually in the Rockies. They are besieged by what appear to them to be hostile Native Americans. Before too long, it becomes clear that the hostiles are in fact a gang of gold thieves. This movie is notable among German-made Westerns for its use of authentic period costumes and firearms.

Cast

Hardy KrügerPotato Fritz
Stephen BoydBill Ardisson
Anton DiffringLieutenant Slade
Friedrich von LedeburMartin Ross
Arthur BraussJames Wesley
Christiane GöttJane Antrim

